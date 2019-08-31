Hickman's defense dominates in victory over Pattonville

COLUMBIA - Popular Japanese cartoon character All Might once said, "Everything is fine now. Why? Because I am here."

On Friday, the Hickman defense played that role, leading the way like the "Symbol of Peace" (All Might's cartoon title) as the Kewpies defeated Pattonville 14-7.

Hickman finished the game with three turnovers and had plenty of chances to increase that total. The defense was physical and eliminated the speed of the Pirates, taking away their big-play potential.

"We just came out and did what we've been taught. We kept our assignments and played physical," junior Adison Barnett-Hill said. "We've been working for (turnovers) all year. Bringing that out the first game is really exciting."

"That was our goal -- turnovers, turnovers, turnovers," Hickman senior Jevean Brown said. "We preach that every week and we got them today."

As the Kewpies entered the field before the game, Kanye West's "Power" played over the public address system and Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis walked through his team with a strut that brought to mind "The Rock" back in his pro wrestling days.

The Kewpies' defense matched Alvis' intensity, pitching a shutout until Pattonville scored with 7 seconds left in the game.

"Our defense played lights-out all night," Alvis said. Coach (Dana) Chambers (defensive coordinator) and his staff did an amazing job coming out with a game plan to stop these guys and keep them in check."

Both offenses had glimmers of hope in the first half. At quarterback, Brown accounted for multiple first downs after running it up the middle, and Pattonville quarterback Logan Williams had the Pirates at the 8 yard line before turning it over on downs.

The 0-0 halftime score stretched through the third period, though Hickman's offense came alive for a moment, gaining three first downs on three straight runs by junior Edward Nelson and sophomore Keith Kelley. However, the Kewpies' first red zone trip didn't end as planned, as Pattonville pressured Brown into an interception.

Hickman finally struck on the opening play of the final quarter. Brown scored on fourth down, running it in from Pattonville's 8 yard line. Brown rushed to convert the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

That touchdown was set up by a long punt return by senior Travis Weston. Barnett-Hill forced the punt by stuffing Pattonville in the backfield for a big loss.

Brown added a second rushing touchdown in the final quarter on fourth down. He also showed up on the defensive end, picking off Pattonville quarterback Logan Williams on a misplayed deep ball in Hickman territory.

"Playmakers make big plays. Alvis told me what I'm supposed to do and I do it," Brown said. "I do everything for the team. I lay my life out on that football field because I love my team."

The 'bend, but don't break' mantra Alvis preached about during last Friday's Jamboree came into play throughout the game. Even after Hickman's defense gave up a big play or committed a penalty, it found a way, deflecting a pass or stopping the running back in the backfield.

On offense, the Kewpies picked their spots and did enough to send the crowd home happy.