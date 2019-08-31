Hickman's defense dominates in victory over Pattonville

13 hours 13 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, August 31 2019 Aug 31, 2019 Saturday, August 31, 2019 2:04:22 AM CDT August 31, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
By: Joseph Hernandez, Columbia Missourian
Hickman's sophomore Marvin Walton grabs the helmet of freshman Jacob Tachsel on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hickman. The Hickman football team will play the Jefferson City Helias on Sept. 6, 2019 in Jefferson City. Tanner Bubeck /Missourian

COLUMBIA - Popular Japanese cartoon character All Might once said, "Everything is fine now. Why? Because I am here."

On Friday, the Hickman defense played that role, leading the way like the "Symbol of Peace" (All Might's cartoon title) as the Kewpies defeated Pattonville 14-7. 

Hickman finished the game with three turnovers and had plenty of chances to increase that total. The defense was physical and eliminated the speed of the Pirates, taking away their big-play potential. 

"We just came out and did what we've been taught. We kept our assignments and played physical," junior Adison Barnett-Hill said. "We've been working for (turnovers) all year. Bringing that out the first game is really exciting."

"That was our goal -- turnovers, turnovers, turnovers," Hickman senior Jevean Brown said. "We preach that every week and we got them today."

As the Kewpies entered the field before the game, Kanye West's "Power" played over the public address system and Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis walked through his team with a strut that brought to mind "The Rock" back in his pro wrestling days. 

The Kewpies' defense matched Alvis' intensity, pitching a shutout until Pattonville scored with 7 seconds left in the game.

"Our defense played lights-out all night," Alvis said. Coach (Dana) Chambers (defensive coordinator) and his staff did an amazing job coming out with a game plan to stop these guys and keep them in check." 

Both offenses had glimmers of hope in the first half.  At quarterback, Brown accounted for multiple first downs after running it up the middle, and Pattonville quarterback Logan Williams had the Pirates at the 8 yard line before turning it over on downs.

The 0-0 halftime score stretched through the third period, though Hickman's offense came alive for a moment, gaining three first downs on three straight runs by junior Edward Nelson and sophomore Keith Kelley. However, the Kewpies' first red zone trip didn't end as planned, as Pattonville pressured Brown into an interception. 

Hickman finally struck on the opening play of the final quarter. Brown scored on fourth down, running it in from Pattonville's 8 yard line. Brown rushed to convert the two-point conversion to make it 8-0. 

That touchdown was set up by a long punt return by senior Travis Weston. Barnett-Hill forced the punt by stuffing Pattonville in the backfield for a big loss.

Brown added a second rushing touchdown in the final quarter on fourth down. He also showed up on the defensive end, picking off Pattonville quarterback Logan Williams on a misplayed deep ball in Hickman territory.

"Playmakers make big plays. Alvis told me what I'm supposed to do and I do it," Brown said. "I do everything for the team. I lay my life out on that football field because I love my team."

The 'bend, but don't break' mantra Alvis preached about during last Friday's Jamboree came into play throughout the game. Even after Hickman's defense gave up a big play or committed a penalty, it found a way, deflecting a pass or stopping the running back in the backfield.

On offense, the Kewpies picked their spots and did enough to send the crowd home happy. 

Hickman's next game is Friday at Helias.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: MSHP narrows search for vehicle on Missouri River
UPDATE: MSHP narrows search for vehicle on Missouri River
JEFFERSON CITY - A search for a vehicle is still underway in the Missouri River near the Cole-Callaway County line.... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, August 31 2019 Aug 31, 2019 Saturday, August 31, 2019 1:00:00 PM CDT August 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Over 50 Missouri Task Force 1 members activated for Hurricane Dorian
UPDATE: Over 50 Missouri Task Force 1 members activated for Hurricane Dorian
COLUMBIA – The total number of Missouri Task Force 1 members deployed to Florida has risen to 52. Missouri... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, August 31 2019 Aug 31, 2019 Saturday, August 31, 2019 1:00:00 PM CDT August 31, 2019 in News

New Missouri program will teach inmates to become ministers
New Missouri program will teach inmates to become ministers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Corrections is partnering with a university to launch college-level classes designed... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, August 31 2019 Aug 31, 2019 Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:44:21 PM CDT August 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Two arrested after child injured by gunfire in northeast Columbia
UPDATE: Two arrested after child injured by gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - One child suffered a non-life threatening injury in northeast Columbia Friday night, police say. A news release... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 11:03:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

One dead after I-44 crash in Phelps County
One dead after I-44 crash in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY - One person is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Phelps County. According to the MSHP... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 8:11:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Arkansas man arrested for DWI after serious Camden County crash
Arkansas man arrested for DWI after serious Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY - An Arkansas man was arrested on suspicion of DWI Thursday evening after allegedly causing a crash in... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 7:46:31 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson should not use the First Amendment to justify refusing to release certain... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 7:19:40 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - The weather couldn't hold in its tears of joy with the return of Friday Night Fever tonight. ... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA -... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 4:07:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Temporary lockout lifted at Jefferson City schools
Temporary lockout lifted at Jefferson City schools
JEFFERSON CITY - Two Jefferson City schools were placed on a temporary lockout Friday at the recommendation of the Jefferson... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri attorney general's office says Gov. Mike Parson should stop using the First Amendment to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 1:43:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Columbia considers charging for parking at airport
Columbia considers charging for parking at airport
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is debating on charging travelers $3 per day to use the Columbia Regional Airport's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 1:20:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Kansas City council approves 2 gun ordinances
Kansas City council approves 2 gun ordinances
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on gun violence in Missouri. Kansas City leaders have approved two ordinances aimed... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 12:46:25 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Man charged in killing of 15-year-old in St. Louis
Man charged in killing of 15-year-old in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with killing a 15-year-old in St. Louis in the first case... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 11:45:22 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in Continuous News

Police crisis management teams growing
Police crisis management teams growing
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was dispatched to a call of a man in the middle of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 11:40:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Deputy finds man with meth in California high school parking lot
Deputy finds man with meth in California high school parking lot
CALIFORNIA - A man found walking around the high school parking lot ended up in custody Tuesday after a deputy... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 9:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

State Highway Patrol urges people to plan a safe Labor Day weekend
State Highway Patrol urges people to plan a safe Labor Day weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Friday marks the start of Labor Day weekend, and officials are asking drivers to be responsible after... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Parent doesn't agree with school's cell phone regulations
Parent doesn't agree with school's cell phone regulations
COLUMBIA - One Columbia parent is not happy with Battle High School's new WiFi rules. The school now turns... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:52:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
4pm 78°
5pm 77°
6pm 75°
7pm 75°