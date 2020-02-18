Hickman secures a senior night victory over the Spartans

COLUMBIA - The Hickman Kewpies emerged victorious on senior night 54-45 over the Battle Spartans Monday night.

The Kewpies led 34-23 at the half and secured the win with 20 second-half points.

Hickman senior Maci Kuchta was the top scorer, putting 18 points in the basket with Spartan's Kaelyn Johnson following closely behind with 15 points.

The Kewpies look for another win in Jefferson City on the 27th at 5:30 p.m.