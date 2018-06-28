Hickman Senior Leads On and Off Court

Taylor Florence is the Hickman High School point guard, so everything revolves around him. Florence not only runs the point for his team, he's also the team leader and its only senior.

"That's the main reason, you know. They keep me going as much as I keep them going," he said. "My teammates are a big part of me. We're like a family and they're like my brothers."

Coach Jim Sutherland lets Florence lead the Kewpies on the court, but Florence also likes the responsibility of leading his teammates off it.

"In my 40 years of coaching, Taylor falls into a category by himself because of the uniqueness of being the only senior," explained Sutherland. "Because he's playing a with a bunch of younger people, he's the only one I've ever had."

His teammates agree with their coach.

"He helps out the team," added junior Logan Harris. "He gets us prepared before a game, and after the game, if anybody's head is down, he'll pick our spirits up."

Florence said, "They look up to me. I know they do. And it's not because of what I say, maybe it's my actions."

About 300 senior boys will graduate this spring, but Florence is the only one on the varsity basketball team. Not even his twin brother plays.

"I used to play ball here," explained ?????Florence. "I played up until my sophomore year. And with everything with school, and three sports were hard, and one sport I had to drop was basketball."

Taylor Florence was the only sophomore who started in basketball two years ago, and was the only junior last year.

"It goes farther than basketball, you know? I mean here as a leader on and off the court," he added.

Florence has not only led the Kewpies in scoring, he's also led the team in rebounding twice, although he's only 5'9".

Several colleges are recruiting him, and Florence will decide in May which school to attend.