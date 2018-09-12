Hickman Senior Meets the President

7 years 4 months 4 days ago Monday, May 09 2011 May 9, 2011 Monday, May 09, 2011 4:22:00 PM CDT May 09, 2011 in News
By: Alexis Rogers
loading

COLUMBIA- While most graduating high school seniors will be attending barbecues, Eric Young will be having dinner with the President. Young was recently named as a 2011 Presidential Scholar.

The United States Presidential Scholars Program was started in 1964 by President John F. Kennedy to pay tribute and honor some of America's brighest and most qualified high school seniors. Only 2 students from each state get selected as the honorees of this award.

In order to become a Presidential Scholar, Young had to complete numerous essays and short answer questions to fulfill the requirements. He also had to be academically qualified. Maybe it is his 4.0 grade point average that made Young his class Valedictorian, or maybe it is Young's perfect 36 on the ACT that made him more than qualified.

Young knew he still had to stand out from the rest of the candidates despite his acedemic sucess. To stand out from the rest Youngs said that he made his application different by trying "to use a bit of sense of humor and sarcasm here and there." Young wrote an extensive essay about his experience with playing Oakland Football in the 9th grade. Young said that he "is not a star athlete by any means," so it gives people the perspective of him other than academics.

In June, Young will venture to Washington D.C. to meet President Barack Obama himself. One of the perks of being a Presidential Scholar is picking an influential teacher. Young picked his calculus teacher Dr. Deanna Wasman to join him in Washington D.C. Unfortunately, Young can only bring one faculty. He'd like to bring his counselor Robin Hogan, who spent over 20 hours on his application, but instead, he is bringing a picture of her so she can be there in spirit.

Everyone from family  to friends to Hickman High School as whole, is extremly proud of  Young. Young is Hickman's 18th Presidential scholar which is a huge accomplishment. Hickman has had one of the highest numbers of Presidential scholars in the nation. Thanks to the hard work and charisma of Young, he has kept the tradition alive. Guidance counselor Robin Hogan said, "having Eric as my student is very much the highlight of my career of being a guidance counselor".

Young has one desire for the President. "Hopefully I can somehow mention that I enjoy playing basketball because I have heard that he takes certain players back to play basketball. I am hoping somehow that we can shoot hoops."

This charasmatic senior plans to attend Vanderbilt in the fall to study chemical engineering.

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Woman reported endangered after sister's death behind bars
Woman reported endangered after sister's death behind bars
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suburban St. Louis woman who once was considered missing after her... More >>
10 minutes ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:52:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Suspicious item turns out to be science experiment
Suspicious item turns out to be science experiment
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police officers spent two hours investigating a suspicious plastic container found behind a Missouri sandwich... More >>
22 minutes ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:40:49 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Middle class income rises to $61,400
Middle class income rises to $61,400
(CNN) - Americans' finances are continuing to improve. Median household income rose to $61,400 in 2017, up 1.8% from... More >>
41 minutes ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:21:13 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

US officials call teen vaping 'epidemic,' weigh flavor ban
US officials call teen vaping 'epidemic,' weigh flavor ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say teenage use of e-cigarette has reached "epidemic" levels and are calling on the... More >>
52 minutes ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:10:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

St. Louis bans taxis from livestreaming videos of passengers
St. Louis bans taxis from livestreaming videos of passengers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taxi drivers in St. Louis have been banned from livestreaming video of their passengers after a... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 10:54:21 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Court overturns Missouri football player's sodomy conviction
Court overturns Missouri football player's sodomy conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the sodomy conviction of a former football player from a... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 9:48:15 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

School district provides emergency bus training for students
School district provides emergency bus training for students
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:15:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

No update on Fulton youth escapees
No update on Fulton youth escapees
FULTON - As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fulton Police have no updates on the two boys who escaped from the... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:34:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
COLUMBIA -- Senator Claire McCaskill stopped at the University of Missouri campus Tuesday as a part of her Your Vote... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
JEFFERSON CITY - A man who shot at SWAT officers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
Missouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
COLUMBIA - There are currently more than 10,000 open jobs in Missouri that require STEM skills and there are not... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:57:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 76°
1pm 78°
2pm 79°
3pm 81°