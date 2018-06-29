Hickman Snaps 21-Game Losing Streak Against Rock Bridge

COLUMBIA - In the inaugural game at the new gym at Hickman High School the Kewpies snapped a streak that started in 2004. Cross-town rival Rock Bridge had beat the Kewpies in 21 straight games. But on Tuesday night, Hickman took down the Bruins 55-48 in front of a packed house of 1,500 fans.

"[It] feels good to end a streak. We've been losing too long. We felt like it was a new era because we have a new gym and we wanted to come out with a big win," said Hickman Sophomore Guard Jimmy Whitt who led the Kewpies with a team-high 15 points.

The old Hickman gym was officially retired Tuesday night after hosting games for 54 years. The Kewpies are now 7-1 and travel to Holt High School on Friday. Rock Bridge falls even at 2-2 on the season and travels to Kansas City for the HyVee Shootout Saturday and will face Shawnee Mission East.