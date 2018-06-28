Hickman Wiffle Ball Tournament

COLUMBIA -- Help give back to the Hickman High School Softball team by signing up to play in the inaugural Wiffle Ball Tournament. Games are scheduled to be played on Sunday, April 22nd and each team is guaranteed four games.

The top three teams will a prize so sign you and a group of four other people up today. Registration deadline is set for April 14th.

For more information on the Wiffle Ball Tournament please see the attached flyer.