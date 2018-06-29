Hidden Bunker in Belle Houses Meth Lab

BELLE - A Belle man faces felony methamphetamine charges after sheriff deputies discovered an undergrad meth lab.



Osage County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Grellner charged Michael Baumgartner with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, both are felony charges. Grellner filed the charges Saturday.



Baumgartner, 57, is being held at Osage County jail without bail.



Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon said deputies located an underground bunker beneath an outdoor shed while searching several buildings on County Road 739. Inside, deputies identified ten tanks manipulated to hold ammonia and other chemicals.



Sheriff Dixon said deputies also found other drugs and drug paraphernalia throughout the search.



Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon said the lab was one of the largest labs the department has seen in recent years. He said labs of this size are uncommon because of laws restricting purchasing of pseudoephedrine tablets.



"I am extremely pleased to take another active meth lab out of the hands of drug dealers, in an effort to continue to clean our county up with a zero tolerance policy," Dixon said.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office worked with the Lake Area Naractorics Enforcement Group to carry out the search warrant.