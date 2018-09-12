Higbee Awarded Nearly $500 thousand for Water Improvement

HIGBEE - The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced Monday that the city of Higbee will receive a $499,250 grant under the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).

Higbee's current water distribution system is made of steel, cast iron and asbestos cement pipe from the 1960s. Old cast iron and asbestos cement lines are highly susceptible to corrosion, tuberculation and leaks. Tuberculation and scale build up can be a haven for microorganisms, which can lead to a reduction in the free chlorine residuals.

This project will replace approximately 24,137 lineal feet of existing water line with new line.

The CDBG program provides grants and loan funds to cities with a population under 50,000 and counties under 200,000 to assist in a variety of public works and economic development projects.