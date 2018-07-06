Higbee Battle Continues

City officials say it's the good of the community they're worried about, and that some of the events planned by the Higbee community betterment association are not good for the community.

"We feel that we have to be here to set a standard for the children of the community and the young people who care, we're going to continue to do that," said Charla Bankhead, Mayor of Higbee.

This dispute is just the latest issue causing many residents to lose faith in local leadership.

"It is a much broader situation, the tractor pull is just a small bit of it in my opinion, it has been going on for quite awhile since she has gotten in office," said Richard Roberts, resident of Higbee.

For now, the tractor pull is dead and many residents expect to voice their opinions at the next city council meeting. Tuesday members of the Higbee Community Betterment Association were all set to meet with the mayor and the city council, but the meeting was cancelled because the requirement of giving 24-hour notice of a public meeting was not met.