Higbee Senior Center holds fundraiser in hopes of reopening

HIGBEE - After closing last June, the Higbee Senior Center is attempting to re-open. The center hosted a benefit lunch and silent auction Sunday to raise money and accept donations.

It closed in June because it ran out of money. The center is reliant on donations and does not receive any money from any state organizations.

The center allows seniors and people with disabilities to dine in for $5. It also delivers 175 meals to home-bound seniors around the city.

"Those people are still the public, they may have gone up in age and their family may not be close, but they still need us as the American public to be responsible and help them through those times," Cindy Bolles, president of the Higbee Senior Center board, said.

The event was held to see if there would be enough public support to try to reopen its doors.

"I think that's why we had such a large turnout today, people wanted us to know that the center is very important to them," Bolles said.

As part of Sunday's event, the group served a meal. At least 300 people went through the food line. Bolles said between the meals and donations, the center raised more than $5,700. She said their goal is to raise $20,000.

Ron Hunt attended the event and said, "It's a good place for fellowship with other people, and you just can't find anything else like this in this area."

Bolles has sent out letters to the public requesting donations and should know by Thursday if the center will re-open.