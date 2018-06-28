High Court Turns Down New Appeal from Conrad Black

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from former media mogul Conrad Black challenging his two remaining convictions on fraud and obstruction of justice. The court did not comment on the order Tuesday. Last year, the justices curtailed the "honest services" laws used to convict Black of defrauding Hollinger International investors. An appeals court subsequently reversed two convictions, but left two others in place. He is scheduled to be resentenced on June 24.

Black's empire once included the Chicago Sun-Times, The Daily Telegraph of London and smaller papers across the U.S. and Canada.