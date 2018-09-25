High Court Weighs Mich. Ban on Affirmative Action

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Can a constitutional amendment that requires colorblind admissions to colleges and universities itself be discriminatory?

That's the question before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A Michigan case deals with a voter-approved amendment that did away with affirmative action at the University of Michigan and other state schools.

Even the lawyer for civil rights groups in favor of affirmative action acknowledges it's a tough sell, at first glance.

If the court strikes down the amendment, it would imperil similar voter-approved initiatives in California and Washington state.

But people on both sides of the issue think the more probable outcome is a victory for Michigan.