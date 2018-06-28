High Crop Prices Increase Implement Sales

COLUMBIA - With corn and soybean prices up 60 percent in six months, Missouri farmer's are able to invest in bigger, better equipment.



The Association of Equipment Manufacturers reports that October 2010 combine sales were up by 24 percent from a year ago. Overall, farm tractor sales are also up. Tractor sales jumped by 5,000 machines.



The Henderson Implement Co. General Manager Mark Weaver in Columbia says it hasn't seen an increase in sales yet, but there have been many inquiries this year.



Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute Co-Director Patrick Westhoff says farmer's increase in income is good for Missouri overall.



"It has definitely been a positive for a large part of Missouri agriculture," Westhoff said. "As many things go what's positive for one group maybe negative for another group, but on balances it is probably an overall thing that is going to increase income for the state of Missouri."





