High Enrollment at CMU

CMU celebrated the new Fall semester by welcoming 400 new students. That's an 11 percent increase over last year, and the highest student population at Central Methodist since the late 60's.

Recent campus improvements like a new student center and athletic fields have helped attract new students. The campus can also thank its new nursing program in Columbia in driving enrollment.

But this is just part of an overall recruitment campaign by the university.

CMU President Marianne Inman focused on the evolution of the university's recruiting plan. Inman says the recruitment process has "more agressive marketing efforts as a result of the marketing plan we had done a couple of years ago; very focused efforts on rectruiting and retention"

The CMU in Fayette isn't the only CMU experiencing an increase. Enrollment is up at all CMUs satellite campuses around the state.

There is a bit of a downside to the welcomed increase in the number of students on campus, though.

"Parking's a lot more difficult...A lot more difficult this year," said CMU senior Tyler Holt. "But, at the same time, at the beginning of the year, it always is. So, there's a lot more people. It takes a lot more time to get places."

Every dorm room is filled and new classes opened to provide more seats for the larger class sizes.

Students are still adjusting to the greater numbers.

"There are a lot of people and the lunch lines are really long, and to get your class books at the beginning...It was all a really long process," says CMU Freshman Megan Moore.

Despite the long lunch lines and limited parking, CMU students remain loyal to their university. Moore fondly says of CMU, "I love it. Everyone is so nice here." Holt adds,"Its a great campus."