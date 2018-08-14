High gas levels cause Columbia restaurant to temporarily close

COLUMBIA - A restaurant was closed Tuesday after crews found high levels of natural gas.

Columbia fire crews responded to the Taj Mahal Restaurant on Walnut Street around 8:20 a.m. Ameren responded around the same time, the Columbia Fire Department said.

Adjacent businesses were evacuated and fire crews ventilated the space, the department said.

Once air quality improved, fire crews and Ameren inspected all appliances and determined the gas was coming from kitchen appliances.

Fire crews issued a notice of fire code violation, the Columbia Fire Department said.