High Gas Prices Slow Holiday Spending

The American Automobile Association predicted 40 million Americans would travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday.

The manager of Kingdom City's Petro Travel Stop said he's selling as much gas as in previous years, but customers are spending less on other items in his store.

Doug Megginson spent $150 each way for his vacation at the Lake of the Ozarks.

"If you're going down every other weekend or every weekend, that's a $150. That's money you don't spend somewhere else," he said.

"Right by the lake, they were like $2.89. You go down on the south side of the lake, it's $2.79. So, there's a big change between areas," explained Gary Nesbit, another holiday driver.

Travelers aren't the only ones who have to consider gas prices. Truck drivers and farmers buy thousands of dollars of gas each year.

"I'm always talking about them. When I see them going up and down, I was like, 'Oh, man, they went up another 15 cents!' I don't know. I farm, so I burn a lot of fuel, too. So, it makes a lot of difference."

For now, many people are willing to pay the price at the pump to enjoy their summer vacations.