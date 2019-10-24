High Gas Prices Slow Holiday Traffic

But, when drivers pull into gas stations to fill up, they may pay more than they planned. The American Automobile Association reports the national average price per gallon is $2.89, about 60 cents higher than last year at this time.

"I ask why, because we're Americans, we're a hard-working country. We try to do the best and we save on water and we save on everything. It's just the gas prices are a little bit too high," complained Andy Wilcox.

A USA Today newspaper poll found one out of every three respondents changed vacation plans because of high gas prices. About 37% of that third said they would take fewer trips, while 26% cancelled trips or can't afford to travel, and 23% are taking shorter trips.

"Very much so," explained Roger Garcia, "versus Colorado, now I'm going to Kansas City."

But, even on shorter trips, drivers are searching for gas price relief wherever they can find it.

"I'm hoping that, as I progress further west, it does get a little bit cheaper," said Garcia. "When I left St. Louis, it was already at $2.90. So it's gotten 10 cents cheaper just on the way here."

Tourist businesses can still expect a busy holiday weekend, as 40 million Americans expect to travel at least 50 miles from home.