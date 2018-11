High Prices Hurt Drivers' Pockets

There are many reasons why the price fluctuates; the Middle East could be causing it or just simple supply and demand. Either way, the numbers keep going up for mid-Missouri drivers. John Kruse, Bio Fuel and Transportation program director, says there's no telling what prices will do next and one reason for the increases could be a lack of refined oil."You get a lot of volatility in the short run. You could potentially see a three dollar price, but you could just as easily see things back off a bit. There's not really any certainty that next week the prices are going to be another ten cents higher," said Kruse.Kruse says the demand for this time of year should have been expected."We are experiencing the seasonal demand increase. We've got construction activity back on line. You're also starting to see demand outpace supply, so we may see higher prices for a period of time here for the next few months until we start to bring that refining capacity back up," said Kruse.According to Triple A, the price of gas a month ago was $2.35 a gallon. Last week drivers paid about .20 cents more. Today, filling up your SUV will cost you more than $45, with gas at $2.69 a gallon. "I'm worried for many other people. I'm in reasonably good shape myself, but I'm worried for the sake of those that have trouble affording it. I'm worried for the general state of the economy," said Gary Ehrhardt, Columbia driver.Like Kruse said, demand normally goes up in the spring, and with daylight savings time a few weeks earlier, drivers have been out and about even more so than in the past. One driver suggested drivers go on strike, he says if everyone stopped driving for a day or two, the prices would drop immediately.