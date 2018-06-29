High rainfall won't delay Maryville's new sewage plant

MARYVILLE (AP) - High rainfall in northwest Missouri this spring will not delay the opening of a new $13.7 million sewage plant in Maryville.

The Maryville Daily Forum reported that is good news because the city faced significant government fines if the plant was not opened by July 1.

Maryville Public Works Director C.E. Goodall said the plant is already running on a limited basis, and it should be completely operational by the end of the month. He said the rain has slowed some finishing work, such as installing a fence.

After July 1, water from lagoons that had been used in the past to treat wastewater will not be piped into the One Hundred and Two River without going through the plant first.