High School Basketball Scores: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013

Here are some of your mid-Missouri High School Basketball scores for Tuesday.

Boys:

Centralia - 50

North Callaway - 32

Tolton - 81

Prairie Home - 23

South Callaway - 64

Van-Far - 47

Sturgeon - 65

Hallsville - 64

Girls:

Centralia - 48

North Callaway - 40