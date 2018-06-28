High School Football Coaching Carousel

BOONVILLE, MO - Boonville High School has a new football coach and it's a man they are familiar with. Former Mexico head football coach Devin Brown makes the move within the North Central Missouri Conference.

Brown coached at Mexico the last three seasons and led them to state playoffs in 2008 and 2009. He was also an Assistant Coach at Jefferson City, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Centralia high schools.

After Brown's resignation, Mexico promoted Nick Hoth to serve as the teams head coach. Hoth worked as the Mexico defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Hoth previously worked as an assistant coach at Lindenwood University and St. Dominic High School. He is also the wrestling coach at Mexico High School.

Mexico plays a game at Boonville on September 23rd this season.

Devin Brown said, "Telling the kids at Mexico today especially the seniors was very difficult. Guys that I've been with four years so you go from one extreme to the other.You go from where it's heart break and disappointment then you go over to the other side where you're excited about the new job and everything else, so it was tough. I mean its been a tough day and a fun day at the same time."