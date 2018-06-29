High School Football Latest Scores and Fan Photos Week 4

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri football teams are celebrating milestones across the state.

Click here to see all the scores.

This week's game of the week features two fo the longest standing rivals in the Clarence Cannon Conference. Centralia is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the 2003 State Championship football team. Centralia enters the week coming off of a win versus Mark Twain, 54-8. After opening up the 2013 season with a win over Louisiana, South Shelby has failed to win in its last two attempts.

Another Mid-Missouri high school is celebrating a century-long tradition at tonight's game. This year marks the 100th year that the Kewpie has represented Hickman High School.

Hickman visits Helias tonight. Hickman is 1-2 through three games. Tonight is an important game for the Kewpies as they look to get back to .500 before they host the Providence Bowl next week. Kewpies running back Justise Keith is 'probable' to start tonight. But they'll have to stop the Crusaders' quarterback Wyatt Porter and tight end Hale Hentges.

Below is our real-time coverage for Friday Night Fever, including scores as they came in and photos from our fans and crews. KOMU News 8 will be doing this every week of the season.

Tweet your game photos to us @komunews or @komusports to show us what's happening where you are. If it's easier, email us at ShareIt@komu.com

Be sure to watch Friday Night Fever, which airs Fridays at 10 p.m. during the season. Chris Gervino puts together our Play of the Week poll. Check back Sunday for that.

Below is the events as they played out in real time. Items are posted in reverse chronological order, so the newest is on top.

Hickman @ Helias

Southern Boone @ Blair Oaks

Ray Pec @ Rock Bridge

Carnahan @ Battle

Tipton @ Tolton

Fulton @ Moberly

Hallsville @ California

Knob Noster @ Boonville

South Shelby @ Centralia

Versailles @ Osage

North Callaway @ Montgomery County

Warsaw @ Eldon

Hermann @ South Callaway

Brookfield @ Monroe City

Fayette @ Cole Camp

Jefferson City @ Hazelwood East

Kirksville @ Marshall

Macon @ Clark County

Putnam County @ Marceline

Grandview @ MMA

Mexico @ Hannibal

Knox County @ Paris

North Shelby @ Salisbury

Kickapoo @ Camdenton

Sacred Heart @ Slater

Van-Far @ Wright City

Parkview @ Schulyer County

Smith Cotton @ Grain Valley