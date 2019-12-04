High School Football Playoffs Final Scores

COLUMBIA - Here are your high school football state quarterfinal scores.

Friday night:

Fort Zumwalt West - 19, Rock Bridge - 28. The Bruins will play Hazelwood Central Friday night in the Class 6 state semifinals.

Saturday:

Westran - 6, Marceline - 13. Marceline will play Penney Saturday afternoon in the Class 1 state semifinals.

Palmyra - 20, Blair Oaks - 28. Blair Oaks will play Lawson Saturday afternoon in the Class 2 state semifinals.

McCluer South-Berkeley - 24, California - 26. The Pintos will play Maryville Saturday afternoon in the Class 3 state semifinals.

Seneca - 43, Eldon - 0

St. Charles West - 21, Helias - 44. The Crusaders will play Liberty North Saturday afternoon in the Class 4 state semifinals.

Parkway Central - 23, Camdenton - 13