High School Football Playoffs Final Scores

Saturday, November 16 2013
By: Alex Brown

COLUMBIA - Here are your high school football state quarterfinal scores. 

Friday night:

Fort Zumwalt West - 19, Rock Bridge - 28. The Bruins will play Hazelwood Central Friday night in the Class 6 state semifinals.

Saturday:

Westran - 6, Marceline - 13. Marceline will play Penney Saturday afternoon in the Class 1 state semifinals. 

Palmyra - 20, Blair Oaks - 28. Blair Oaks will play Lawson Saturday afternoon in the Class 2 state semifinals. 

McCluer South-Berkeley - 24, California - 26. The Pintos will play Maryville Saturday afternoon in the Class 3 state semifinals. 

Seneca - 43, Eldon - 0

St. Charles West - 21, Helias - 44. The Crusaders will play Liberty North Saturday afternoon in the Class 4 state semifinals. 

Parkway Central - 23, Camdenton - 13

