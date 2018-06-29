High School Football Playoffs Final Scores

COLUMBIA - The teams for the MSHSAA State football "Show-Me Bowl" in St. Louis are set.

Here are Saturday's scores:

Helias 26 - Libery North 14

Maryville 22 - California 13

Marceline 42 - Penney 22

Lawson 28 - Blair Oaks 12

Friday's scores:

Rock Bridge 36 - Hazelwood Central 33

Blue Springs 42 - Eureka 14

Here's are the matchups for Mid-Missouri teams at the Show-Me Bowl:

Class 1: Marceline (10-3) vs. Valle Catholic (14-0)

Class 4: Helias (12-2) vs. Webb City (12-1)

Class 6: Rock Bridge (8-5) vs. Blue Springs (13-0), Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.

