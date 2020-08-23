High school freshmen win natural resource competition

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, April 28 2016 Apr 28, 2016 Thursday, April 28, 2016 6:48:00 PM CDT April 28, 2016 in Continuous News
By: Desiree' Evans, KOMU 8 reporter

JEFFERSON CITY- A group of freshmen students from the Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City won the 18th annual state Envirothon competition.

Envirothon is a competition where 18 teams—the top three from each region of Missouri—come together in Jefferson City to compete in a one-day contest.

Each team is tested on several subjects in natural resources, from soils to wildlife to aquatics. Every year has a different theme, with this year being invasive species.

Students had to come up with hypothetical plans to get rid of invasive species and present their ideas to the judges.

“When we first started in 1998, we would place 30-40th in the national competition where there’s normally 50-55 teams, and now we’ve progressed up to where we’ve won the national competition two times,” Peggy Lemons, the co-coordinator for Envirothon said.

Lemons has been with the program since the beginning and said she is extremely happy with how the competition has grown in size and scope.

“I’m very proud of the program. I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for the kids and a lot of the students do go on to have careers in natural resource fields.”

The students from Pembroke Hill will go on to represent Missouri in Ontario, Canada at the national Envirothon competition in July.

[Editor's note: this story has been corrected to list the winning school as Pembroke Hill.]

           

 

Next Page
