High School Project Recognized

The students were recognized for public service announcements they created to encourage their peers to buckle up. The Restrain Yourself contest challenged high school students to use their creativity to develop an original, 30-second public service announcement.

The contest was created after a survey conducted by MoDOT showed only 56% of Missouri teens use safety belts, which is drastically lower than Missouri's overall rate of 77%. This project is an attempt to improve those statistics.

"We can't wait to find out the results," Morgan County Advisor Leslie Brantly said.

The three finalists for the project were from Morgan County, Sikeston, and Lee's Summit. The three entries will be produced and seen on TV in January.