High school senior's death in Kansas City ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The death of an 18-year-old high school senior in Kansas City has been ruled a homicide.

The Kansas City Star reported the body of Daizsa Laye Bausby was found in March in a Kansas City hotel room. Bausby's mother filed a missing-person report the following day.

Police said she had been suffocated. No other details of the slaying were immediately released.

Bausby was an honors student who until this year was first in her class at Southwest High School. She ran track, played basketball and was a member of Junior ROTC. She would have graduated from high school with enough dual credit hours to earn an associate degree.

School leaders said she had been offered scholarships to more than a dozen colleges.