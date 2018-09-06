High School Student Finds Body Near School

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Mo., are investigating after a high school student found the body of an apparent suicide victim.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the student was on the way to Fort Zumwalt West High School Tuesday and discovered a corpse near the school.

The victim is described as a 27-year-old man. His name has not been released. School officials say he had no affiliation with the school district.