High school student threatens "act of violence" at high school

FRANKLIN - Law enforcement officers are investigating a New Franklin High School student that threatened to engage in an act of violence at the school.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office and the New Franklin Police Department released a joint statement saying they are working with school officials, and other involved persons, to determine the facts of the case and ensure that safety concerns are addressed.

The investigation, which began on Sunday, is ongoing. Investigators said additional details cannot be released at this time.