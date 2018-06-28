High School Students Steal Teacher's Vehicle

7 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 12 2011 May 12, 2011 Thursday, May 12, 2011 2:01:00 PM CDT May 12, 2011 in News
By: Stephanie Zepelin
JAMESTOWN - Authorities are still looking for a car stolen by two high school students in Jamestown this morning. The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a car was stolen today at Jamestown School. The Jamestown C1 Superintendent James Deacon said two high school students took a teacher's keys and drove away in his red Chevrolet pickup truck. Deacon described the students who stole the car as 9th and 10th grade males with dark hair. A Jamestown School administrator knows the identities of the students who stole the car, but would not reveal them to KOMU. Doors to the school were locked this afternoon, but Deacon was not calling it an official lockdown.

A trooper with the Missouri Highway patrol said the students are 14 and 15 years old. He said their parents have been notified but he would not provide us with the students' identities.  Highway Patrol also told us there was a female with the boys when they left the school. They said she got out of the car a short while later and went back to the school to report the events.

Missouri Highway Patrol said the Moniteau County Sheriff's Department met the car on Highway 87 around 9:00 am, but abandoned pursuit. Highway Patrol said the Tipton Police next spotted the vehicle around 9:20 and pursued for about ten minutes.

Highway Patrol said the car struck a vehicle with state license plates on Highway 50, east of Tipton. It also hit a Tipton Police car on Highway 50.  Trooper Haslag said both incidents seem intentional.

Highway Patrol told KOMU the vehicle is a 2001 Red Chevy truck and it was last seen by Tipton Police heading west on Highway 50.

 

