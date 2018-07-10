High school students took current SAT for the last time

Saturday, January 23 2016
By: Rose Schmidt, KOMU 8 Reporter and The Associated Press

COLUMBIA - High school students in mid-Missouri had the opportunity to take the current SAT for the last time Saturday morning. More than 351,000 students nationwide registered to take Saturday's test.

There were two test centers in the area, Hickman High School in Columbia and the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico.

The College Board, the non-profit organization that owns the SAT, will administer the new exam for the first time on Mar. 5. The test had not been redesigned since 2005.

According to the College Board, the redesigned test will have math, and evidence-based reading and writing sections, with an optional essay portion. There will also no longer be a penalty for guessing.

The math section will contain more algebra and problem solving, and calculator use will be limited.

The College Board will score the new exam out of 1,600 instead of the current 2,400.

The deadline for the Mar. 5 SAT is Feb. 5. To register, go to the College Board's website.

 

