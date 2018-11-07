High School Unveils General's Portrait

MOBERLY - In honor of Veterans Day, Moberly High School honored Moberly native Omar Bradley Thursday with the unveiling of a new portrait of the general. Major General John D. Altenburg, Jr., who holds the army's Bradley chair in strategic leadership, traveled from Washington D.C. for the presentation.

More than 40 people showed up to hear and learn about the life of Bradley. Altenburg spoke to parents, students, and local citizens about the general's personal life and accomplishments.

"My first impression of Omar Bradley was his persistence. General Altenburg spoke a lot about his persistence through without having any wealth or a strong educational background, and some how he got to the point where he was a five star general," said Tyler Patterson.



Bradley graduated from Moberly High School nearly 100 years ago. He was the last of four men to earn the five star rank in the military. Bradley also served as the first chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff and served as the veteran affairs administrator after World War II. He was also the commander of American Forces on D-day in 1944.



"I think that Bradley's human qualities went way beyond what he accomplished as a soldier and even as chairman and veterans administrations, said General John D. Altenburg.



General Altenburg encouraged students to learn from Bradley's persistence and work ethic.

