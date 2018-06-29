High School Up to Nearly Normal Temperatures
MEXICO - Mexico Senior High School is still working out some kinks in its heating system Wednesday after experiencing some cold classrooms this past week. KOMU got a phone call from parents complaining the school was too cold in some classrooms.
The school installed a new heating and cooling system during the summer. This past week was the first time it experienced problems with temperatures due to the extreme cold outside.
KOMU went to the school to see how the temperature felt. It seemed quite comfortable. The maintenance keeps track of the temperatures of each room on a computer. The temperatures looked to be no less than 67 degrees.
Maintenance said today is the first day the school is nearly perfect for comfortable temperatures, but that was not the case before.
"We had three rooms that were primarily the problems. We had maybe five or six that we got...they'd lose the temperature for drop 10 degrees and we'd go turn we'd reboot them and they'd come back on, back to 69, 70 degrees," Mitch Ridgeland with Mexico Maintenance said.
