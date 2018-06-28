High schoolers get "look and feel" of being in health care field

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University let students get a peek at different careers in the health field on Friday.

The University hosted more 80 local high school students for its annual Allied Health Day.

The event guided students and parents through a variety of activities, including a simulation lab and a tour of a local Air-Evac helicopter.

University officials said the event helps students get real-world experience, seeing what health students and professionals do on a day-to-day basis.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Joseph Parisi said it's about more than just taking a tour or seeing a simulation.

"For students to be able to get a look and feel of what it means to be a part of the community and to be a part of the awesome degree programs that we have here, is really something that leaves a lasting impression with them," he said.

Parisi said students get to learn about academic opportunities as well.

"It's much more than just the facilities themselves, when they understand the value of the faculty to student engagement that they're experiencing today, that's where the real value comes in," Parisi said.

Students attending the event said it helped narrow down their career and college search.

"I've always wanted to pursue a career in health, and coming here now today makes me really excited for a future in the health field," New Franklin junior Lyndsey Brown said.