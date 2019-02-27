High schoolers protest climate change, support Green New Deal

13 hours 3 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:44:00 PM CST February 26, 2019 in News
By: Shoshana Dubnow, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A group of high school students brought their posters and chants in front of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s office Tuesday afternoon to express their feelings about climate change.

They also used the protest to show support for the Green New Deal, a federal resolution proposing a shift to renewable energy sources and creating millions of new jobs.

Amanda Kurukulasuriya has been involved with the Young Democrats club at Rock Bridge High School since her freshman year. She said it’s important for young people to step up when adults do not.

“We really want to hold our legislators, especially Roy Blunt today, accountable,” Kurukulasuriya said. “When his generation is gone, ours will still be here and we’ll have to deal with the consequences of what their action or lack of action is doing to the planet.”

The students each wrote personal letters to send to Sen. Blunt’s D.C. office asking him to advocate for the Green New Deal and reminding him of the impacts of climate change.

“We’d like him to work with Democrats and Republicans so that we can make a deal that does limit carbon emissions in the future instead of just continuing the path that we’re on,” said Kellen Clowe, a junior at Rock Bridge who organized the event.

Clowe said he is mainly concerned by recent natural disasters occurring around the world. Another Rock Bridge student, Shanley Silvey, said the issue of climate change hits more closely to home.

“In Missouri with the droughts and the severe weather, it can definitely affect agriculture and that can hurt growing crops,” Silvey said.

After hand-delivering their letters to Sen. Blunt’s office, Silvey led the group in climate change chants outside. She said the protest is part of the club’s goal for spreading awareness throughout their school and the community.

“The Green New Deal is the only proposed solution to a big problem, which is climate change” Silvey said. “It can be hard to tackle this big problem, but I think that the deal will drastically help.”

Opponents of the Green New Deal think that the 14-page plan is too radical.

“We’ve had time for moderate solutions for a long time, but the time has passed,” Clowe said.

Clowe said he hopes Sen. Blunt takes their letters seriously because time is of the essence.

“It’s not going to take too long for these effects going to be really catastrophic and it’s my generation and future generations that are going to feel the most pain,” Clowe said.

The Rock Bridge Young Democrats club meets weekly, and Silvey said they will continue staying politically active citizens in the future.

More News

Grid
List

Advocacy group to create opioid task force
Advocacy group to create opioid task force
JEFFERSON CITY - The Council for Drug Free Youth will hold a summit Wednesday looking to combat the opioid problem... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, February 27 2019 Feb 27, 2019 Wednesday, February 27, 2019 7:14:00 AM CST February 27, 2019 in News

High schoolers protest climate change, support Green New Deal
High schoolers protest climate change, support Green New Deal
COLUMBIA - A group of high school students brought their posters and chants in front of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:44:00 PM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Heartbeat abortion bill advances on the House floor
Heartbeat abortion bill advances on the House floor
JEFFERSON CITY - Amendments to the fetal heartbeat abortion bill were passionately discussed across party lines on the Missouri House... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:36:00 PM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Formerly homeless vet surprised by homelessness decline
Formerly homeless vet surprised by homelessness decline
COLUMBIA - A formerly homeless veteran was shocked to hear that veteran homelessness has significantly declined. According to notes... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:14:00 PM CST February 26, 2019 in News

City scouts trail to see how much it'll owe nonprofit
City scouts trail to see how much it'll owe nonprofit
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, city officials and community members walked a proposed trail to see what the compensation will be.... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:34:00 PM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Lawmaker looks to revise old law to help special needs children
Lawmaker looks to revise old law to help special needs children
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House representative is trying to resurrect an old law that never got the money it... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 4:51:00 PM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Kansas City renames roadway for Martin Luther King Jr.
Kansas City renames roadway for Martin Luther King Jr.
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City has shed its reputation as one of the largest cities in the U.S. without... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:17:00 PM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Fayette gets House approval to impose additional sales tax
Fayette gets House approval to impose additional sales tax
JEFFERSON CITY - A House bill passed Tuesday adds Fayette to a list of cities that impose, upon voter approval,... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 2:44:00 PM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Two close to DeBrodie case are hopeful for more charges
Two close to DeBrodie case are hopeful for more charges
FULTON - Two suspects in the investigation of Carl DeBrodie's death have been sentenced, but his former guardian and family... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 1:49:00 PM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Boone County neighbor, "We are entitled to have roads that are driveable"
Boone County neighbor, "We are entitled to have roads that are driveable"
BOONE COUNTY - A resident is asking the Boone County Commission to take action to improve the condition of country... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 1:10:00 PM CST February 26, 2019 in Top Stories

Mizzou guard to undergo ankle surgery, out for remainder of the season
Mizzou guard to undergo ankle surgery, out for remainder of the season
COLUMBIA - A spokesman for the Mizzou men's basketball team said Tuesday that sophomore guard Mark Smith will be out... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 11:13:00 AM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
ASHLAND - Police Chief Lyn Woolford went from becoming a crossing guard six years ago to now America's favorite Crossing... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 10:39:00 AM CST February 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Settlement made in Missouri girl's suicide case
UPDATE: Settlement made in Missouri girl's suicide case
JEFFERSON CITY - A settlement has been confirmed by a judge in a case between the Hallsville R-IV School District... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:53:00 AM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Mid-Missourians get chance to improve communication skills
Mid-Missourians get chance to improve communication skills
COLUMBIA – A nonprofit organization is helping members better themselves by improving their communication skills for free. Tuesday night... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 2:29:00 AM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Public Schools move to change start times
Jefferson City Public Schools move to change start times
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools announced their intention to move start times for their schools on Monday. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 11:33:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

House Democrats want voter approved laws protected
House Democrats want voter approved laws protected
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri House Democrats say state democracy is being threatened. They addressed their concerns Monday morning regarding House... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 9:40:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

House hears bill that could arm higher education employees
House hears bill that could arm higher education employees
JEFFERSON CITY - State lawmakers heard a bill Monday night that would allow college and university employee's to carry weapons... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 7:22:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Man charged with advancing on deputies with knife and hammer
Man charged with advancing on deputies with knife and hammer
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Marceline man was charged with felony weapon offenses after he threatened deputies and troopers with a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 6:30:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
9am 33°
10am 33°
11am 34°
12pm 34°