High speed chase ends in Jefferson City crash
A high speed chase that started in Moniteau County ended in Jefferson City Thursday afternoon.
Deputies in Moniteau County tried to stop the driver for speeding. Deputies reported the chase reached speeds in the triple digits.
Jefferson City police, who helped in the chase, said the suspect hit another driver on Highway 50, causing a crash on Missouri Blvd.
Police arrested the suspect driver without incident. The other driver has minor injuries.
