High-speed chase near Midway exit ends in crash, arrest

BOONE COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a Columbia man with resisting arrest after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase.

It started Sunday when a state trooper said he clocked Jerred Coulibaly driving 86 miles per hour on I-70, where the speed limit is 70 mph. The trooper said Coulibaly exited at Midway and drove into the travel plaza parking lot before exiting and getting back onto eastbound I-70.

As the pursuit neared the Stadium Boulevard exit, the trooper said Coulibaly hit speeds higher than 100 mph before crashing into a barrier at the top of the Stadium exit ramp.

The trooper arrested Coulibaly; two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital after complaining of back and neck pain.