High-speed chase through Callaway County ends in arrest
CALLAWAY COUNTY - One suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase with sheriff's deputies in Callaway County.
A sheriff's office news release said a deputy identified the suspect driving a stolen vehicle on State Road NN near Fulton about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The driver fled on State Road MM through New Bloomfield as deputies attempted to stop the vehicle.
Deputies say the driver abandoned the vehicle at the County Road 364/County Road 373 intersection and fled on foot.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, sheriff's deputies, and a Callaway County K-9 unit captured the driver at 10:25 a.m.
The name of the suspect and any charges have not yet been released.
