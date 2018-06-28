High-speed chase west of Columbia leads to two arrests

Melinda Vandeventer, left, was driving over 100 miles per hour at one point during the chase. Chasten Jordan, right, was her passenger.

COLUMBIA - A high-speed police chase that started west of Columbia early Sunday morning led to two arrests, including one on suspicion for stealing a car, according to the Boone County Sherriff's Department.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies first saw Melinda Vandeventer, 20, on Highway WW, when acting on a tip about a stolen car. Once spotted, police say Vandeventer sped off.

Vandeventer, a Columbia resident, was driving about 100 miles per hour at one point during the chase before she drove off the road shortly after entering Callaway County, according to police.

Chasten Jordan, 33, was also in the car. Police say Both Vandeventer and Jordan were uninjured in the accident.

Vandeventer was arrested on suspicion of five different charges, including tampering with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $10,145.

Jordan, a Mexico resident, was also arrested on suspicion of tampering and drug paraphernalia charges, as well as for failing to appear in court for earlier charges. Her bond was set at $16,000.