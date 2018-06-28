High Speed for Rural Communities

AT&T has a new plan to bring high speed internet access to rural communities.

Teachers at Maries R-1 said high speed internet is a useful teaching tool.

Senior Karissa Morrow loves using the internet, and she can do that at school, but not at home.

A slow dial-up connection at home leaves Morrow frustrated.

"At home I click on a page and then leave the room to go do something else and come back," Morrow said.

Dial-up is the slowest of the four common internet connections. T1 is the most expensive, but also the fastest.

The Missouri Research and Education Network, MOREnet, provides T1 connections for Missouri public schools.

When more students have access to the internet at home, teachers said it will change the way they assign homework.

"Teachers can assign reports, projects, and kids can work in groups which they can't do now very easily," school technology specialist Glenna Norris said.

Teachers and students are excited for quicker clicking at home, even if it means more homework.

AT&T plans to install DSL connections in more than 40 rural Missouri communities.