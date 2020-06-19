High Water Both Helps and Hurts

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - The recent rise of water levels on the Mississippi River has been good for barge traffic. But it's not much help for farmers hoping for rain to finish off crops planted late in the spring. The river rose to almost 28 feet yesterday at Cape Girardeau. That's 4 feet below flood stage and a rise of 16 feet in nine days. While the high water makes shipping crops easier, an anticipated large corn harvest will be costly to move. And the high costs of shipping prompted U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson to ask the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Shippers are asking up to $1.17 for a bushel of soybeans and 85 cents for a bushel of corn. That's more than the 70 cents per bushel charged in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, when fuel prices spiked.