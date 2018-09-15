High Water Closes Two Lakes

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HERMITAGE (AP) - High water is keeping some facilities closed at the Pomme de Terre and Truman reservoirs, but most campgrounds are open. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says beaches are closed at Pomme de Terre State Park in Pittsburg, Kansas, and Hermitage sites. Both the day-use and campground beaches are closed at Harry S Truman State Park near Warsaw. Some boat ramps also are closed and marina services have been reduced, but not closed. The department say water is still rising, so more campsites will likely close in some parks.