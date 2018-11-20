High Winds Spread Brush Fire

HALLSVILLE - A small fire quickly spread to three acres due to 20 mile per hour wind gusts Sunday.

Boone County Firefighters say a man was clearing brush when he hit a rock, sparking the fire.

Fire officials say it took 30 to 45 minutes to put out the fire completely due to the fire's remote location.

Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Bruce Cutter said the winds made putting out the fire difficult.

"The winds been gusting, meterologists are reporting up to 50 m.p.h. tonight and this afternoon it was probably gusting 20 plus," Cutter said. "It's a wind driven fire, it spread from the west to the east, the way the wind was going."