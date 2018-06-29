Higher Education Department Has New Leader

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - The state Department of Higher Education has a new, but familiar, leader. The Coordinating Board for Higher Education has appointed Charles McClain as interim commissioner, effective Aug. 1. He had the same job from 1989-1995. McClain also was president of what's now Truman State University in Kirksville from 1970-1989. The higher education board is conducting a nationwide search for a permanent commissioner, which could take several months. Current Commissioner Gregory Fitch left the job in June to take a similar position in Alabama.