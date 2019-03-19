Higher Lambert Parking Rates, Other Fees Mulled

6 years 5 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 09 2012 Oct 9, 2012 Tuesday, October 09, 2012 8:34:00 AM CDT October 09, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

BRIDGETON (AP) - Overseers of St. Louis' Lambert Airport are considering raising parking fees and various other sweeping charges to providers of ground transportation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Airport Authority on Wednesday will consider raising the cost of parking in two public garages to $5 for the first two hours. That's double what the rate now to park for the first eight hours, with the fee currently capped at $21 for any 24-hour period.

If approved, the new rates would take effect Nov. 1

Other proposed fee hikes would affect limousines, shuttles and taxicabs.

A Lambert spokesman says some of the ground transportation fees had not increased since 1998, and the parking rates have not been adjusted for three years.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Mother arrested in connection with house fire in Maries County
UPDATE: Mother arrested in connection with house fire in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - Maries County deputies have arrested the mother of the 14-year-old girl who died in a house fire... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:34:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

MU student featured in global ad promoting inclusive clothing
MU student featured in global ad promoting inclusive clothing
COLUMBIA - When Madison Lawson shops at a retail store, she tends to leave empty-handed. “I want to dress... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:13:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

Parson moves forward to reorganize the government
Parson moves forward to reorganize the government
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday plans to restructure four state agencies and promote economic development is in... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 6:36:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

DNA evidence connects Columbia man to 2002 rape case
DNA evidence connects Columbia man to 2002 rape case
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man went on trial Tuesday in a 2002 rape case that prosecutors say was cracked with... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 4:10:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

Survivors of clergy abuse want more transparency about accused priest
Survivors of clergy abuse want more transparency about accused priest
COLUMBIA - Victims of clergy sexual abuse said the Jefferson City Diocese needs to be more open about a priest... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 4:09:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools announce changes to school calendar
Columbia Public Schools announce changes to school calendar
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released a revised school calendar to make up five lost snow days without extending classes... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 3:54:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

Pence heads to flooded Midwest amid concerns about levees
Pence heads to flooded Midwest amid concerns about levees
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence was expected to visit the Midwest on Tuesday to view flooding caused... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 3:39:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

MU police officer fired over photo showing him in blackface
MU police officer fired over photo showing him in blackface
COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department announced Tuesday it had fired an officer after a photo of him in blackface... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 2:10:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

Targeted at Central Pantry: Man reacts to being taken by insurance scammer
Targeted at Central Pantry: Man reacts to being taken by insurance scammer
COLUMBIA - A man who says he was conned by someone he met at the Central Pantry in Columbia feels... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 1:30:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

Hallsville families informed of threat at middle school
Hallsville families informed of threat at middle school
HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville School District notified parents Monday of a threat toward students that happened in the previous week.... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 10:04:00 AM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

Man who lost house in Boone County fire calls it "overwhelming"
Man who lost house in Boone County fire calls it "overwhelming"
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning, the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a residential house fire on North Boothe Lane.... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:18:00 AM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Escapee Travis Davis in custody
UPDATE: Escapee Travis Davis in custody
PETTIS COUNTY - According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, escapee Travis Davis was arrested by Sedalia Police Tuesday morning.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 6:24:00 AM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

Columbia hosts law enforcement training conference
Columbia hosts law enforcement training conference
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement officials from around the state attended the annual Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (MCIT) conference in Columbia... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 1:09:00 AM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

Flooding causes cancellation of Jefferson City youth soccer games
Flooding causes cancellation of Jefferson City youth soccer games
JEFFERSON CITY - Youth soccer games with the Jefferson City Area YMCA scheduled for Saturday are canceled due to Missouri... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Community helps restaurant owners rebuild after fire
Community helps restaurant owners rebuild after fire
SUNRISE BEACH - Community members are helping the Branding Iron Restaurant and Saloon owners rebuild after a fire destroyed their... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 10:27:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Local environmental group will address concerns about nuclear waste
Local environmental group will address concerns about nuclear waste
COLUMBIA – Peaceworks and Beyond Nuclear will be hosting an event Tuesday night to talk about possible effects nuclear waste... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 8:29:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece and his opponent Chris Kelly have been squaring off over money in advance of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 6:34:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in Target 8

City Council finalizes approval to relocate Route H
City Council finalizes approval to relocate Route H
COLUMBIA - The City Council authorized construction to relocate a portion of Route H to allow for the extension of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
10pm 49°
11pm 49°
12am 49°
1am 49°