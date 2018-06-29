Higher security in place for Luke Bryan's Centralia concert Saturday

CENTRALIA - Following Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting, Luke Bryan's concert is still set for Saturday night at the Stowers Farm in Centralia, despite rumors it was cancelled.

Audrain County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Major J.B. Shrader said the department has looked at the security plans since the Las Vegas shooting.

"Security and planning has occurred for several months, but some adjustments have been made this week," Shrader said. "We have pretty good security in place."

However, Shrader said he was "hesitant to release and talk about what security is in place."

"There will be roughly about 60 policemen on the grounds or in the immediate area," Shrader said.

The Stowers Farm is hosting the country star for the second year in a row.

Luke Bryan took to Facebook to let his fans know about concert-goers safety on his upcoming Farm Tour, "We are greatly saddened by the event that took place in Vegas and are praying for those country music fans, their families and all involved. We want to assure our fans that we are working with state and local officials to do everything possible to ensure your safety during our Farm Tour shows. Country Music has always been about community and we will continue to stand together."

The shooting that left over 50 dead and 500 wounded happened at Route 91, a country concert festival. Bryan's good friend Jason Aldean was singing when bullets rained down on the crowd.

Bryan expressed his concern on his Facebook page Monday morning after the shooting, "Words can't begin to explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken."

Shrader said, "I've seen two to three times on social media that the concert wasn't going to happen, but I'm not sure where it came from."

The Audrain County Sheriff's Department said it has known about this concert since early spring.