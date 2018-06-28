Higher Standards for Higher Education

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's colleges and universities soon could be judged on performance, just like the students they teach. Governor Blunt has proposed linking state funding to new performance measures for higher education institutions. Republican Senator Gary Nodler of Joplin says he plans to introduce the legislation Monday. The bill would require all institutions to meet five standards, three that would be universal and two specifically designed for each campus. The state Coordinating Board for Higher Education would help come up with the criteria. Nodler says colleges and universities who meet the standards could fare better in future state budgets. The legislation also would cap tuition increases at the annual rate of inflation.