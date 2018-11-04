Highest Ranking Since 1960

The Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks meet Saturday in Kansas City. In a rivalry that dates to 1891, the stakes have never been this high. The winner takes the Big 12 North and will go to the conference championship game with national title aspirations.

The Jayhawks moved up two spots this week to number two and Tigers jumped three places after Oregon and Oklahoma both picked up their second losses of the season.

The Jayhawks had never been ranked higher than No. 3, which they did for three straight weeks in 1968, the year of their last conference title. Missouri has its highest ranking since the Tigers were No. 1 on Nov. 14, 1960.