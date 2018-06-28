Highest rate of car and deer accidents occur in fall

COLUMBIA - With temperatures dropping as we continue into fall, this time of year is known for the highest number of traffic accidents involving deer according to the Missouri Insurance Information Service.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Missouri was ranked as the 19th most dangerous state for car accidents where deer are a factor.

Data provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation show that in the last two years the number of traffic accidents involving deer has decreased from roughly 5,600 accidents in 2012 to nearly 5,200 accidents last year.

There's a range of factors during this time of year that cause it to have the highest number of deer and automobile collisions with deer mating season and hunting season, along with crops being harvested around this time.

Drivers are being urged to stay alert when driving in deer crossing areas. Deer are especially active around dawn and dusk.