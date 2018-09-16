Highland Basketball Coach Sentenced in Auto Theft Ring

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former basketball coach at Southeast Missouri State and Highland Community College was sentenced to three years' probation for participating in an auto theft ring.

Forty-nine-year-old William Smith was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis for five counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiracy. He was must pay about $160,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Smith was one of 21 people involved in a scheme to steal luxury motor vehicles from individuals and dealerships in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. The ring staged accidents and filed false theft reports for the insurance money.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Smith pleaded guilty to obtaining fraudulent transfer titles from the Osage Nation for five vehicles in 2011 and 2012, which allowed the vehicles to be resold.